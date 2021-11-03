Real Sociedad vs SK Sturm Graz prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Real Sociedad entertain SK Sturm Graz at Reale Arena in their UEFA Europa League Group B fixture on Thursday.

The hosts find themselves at the top of the La Liga standings, though they have a game in hand over the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. They are unbeaten in the Europa League as well and their only win in the competition was against the visiting side last month.

Sturm Graz have managed to stay in second place in the Austrian Bundesliga despite three losses in their last four outings. They have faced a defeat in all three of their Europa League games so far.

Real Sociedad vs SK Sturm Graz Head-to-Head

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides. They squared off in October in matchday three of the Europa League at Graz-Liebenau.

The game ended in a 1-0 win for Los Txuri-Urdin, with Alexander Isak scoring the winning goal in the 68th minute.

Real Sociedad form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

SK Sturm Graz form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Real Sociedad vs SK Sturm Graz Team News

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez and Nacho Monreal are long-term absentees for the hosts while Jon Guridi also remains ruled out for the game. Asier Illarramendi is also expected to be sidelined with an injury while Mikel Oyarzabal did not take part in the latest training sessions and is unlikely to feature here.

Real Sociedad @RealSociedadEN



#AurreraReala 🔝 Isak played his 💯 th league game as a txuri urdin player. Congratulations @Alex_Isak! 💙 🔝 Isak played his 💯 th league game as a txuri urdin player. Congratulations @Alex_Isak! 💙#AurreraReala https://t.co/5JO6p0JOOB

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi, Mikel Oyarzabal

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi

Suspended: None

SK Sturm Graz

The Austrian side also have a few injuries to worry about here and will not be able to count on the services of Sandro Ingolitsch and Otar Kiteishvili, who are long-term absentees.

Stefan Hierländer is also ruled out with a muscle problem, while Gregory Wüthrich could be fit in time but faces a late fitness test. After a red card in the reverse fixture, Jon Gorenc Stanković is suspended for the trip to San Sebastián.

Injured: Sandro Ingolitsch, Otar Kiteishvili, Stefan Hierländer

Doubtful: Gregory Wüthrich

Suspended: Jon Gorenc Stanković

Real Sociedad vs SK Sturm Graz Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Robert Navarro; Adnan Januzaj, Portu, Alexander Isak

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl; Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, Niklas Geyrhofer, Lukas Jager; Andreas Kuen, Alexander Prass, Ivan Ljubic; Anderson Niangbo, Jakob Jantscher, Kelvin Yeboah

Real Sociedad vs SK Sturm Graz Prediction

Real Sociedad have looked solid in their outings this season but have struggled against defense-minded teams. They are unbeaten at home this term and should be able to overcome the out-of-form visitors.

A narrow win for the La Liga side is our prediction for the game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 SK Sturm Graz

