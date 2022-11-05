Real Sociedad vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Gennaro Gattuso's Valencia side at the Estadio Anoeta on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. Los Che suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Real Betis last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 15 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 12 victories.

After a run of four consecutive victories against Valencia, Real Sociedad have won only one of their last 10 matches against Los Che in La Liga.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their last five home games against Valencia and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these matches.

Valencia have failed to secure victory in their last seven away games against Basque sides in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming against Real Sociedad in 2020.

After five consecutive victories over a period of two months in La Liga this season, Real Sociedad have lost their last two matches and have failed to score in both these games.

Valencia are winless in their last four matches in La Liga and are on a two-game losing streak in the competition.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have shown signs of improvement under Gennaro Gattuso but remain inconsistent in La Liga. Los Che have good players in their ranks and will need to arrest their recent slump.

Real Sociedad have struggled with an injury crisis this season and will need to dig deep to keep their top-four hopes alive. Both teams are on even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Valencia

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

