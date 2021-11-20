Real Sociedad vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Sociedad are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Valencia on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Valencia are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. Los Che held Atletico Madrid to a 3-3 draw in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The league leaders eased past Osasuna by a 2-0 margin earlier this month and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won 15 out of 38 matches played between the two sides. Real Sociedad have managed 12 victories against Valencia and have troubled their opponents in the past.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-W

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-D-L

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Asier Illarramendi, Nacho Monreal, and Jon Guridi are yet to recover from their knocks and might not feature in this game. Igor Zubeldia is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Igor Zubeldia

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi, Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi

Suspended: None

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Gabriel Paulista is injured at the moment and is unlikely to be risked against Real Sociedad this weekend. Hugo Guillamon has been suspended and will be replaced by Uros Racic in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Paulista

Suspended: Hugo Guillamon

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Diego Rico, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Jose Gaya, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier; Uros Racic, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Prediction

Real Sociedad have done brilliantly to overcome their adversities this season and will be intent on a top-four finish in La Liga. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak can be lethal on the day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Valencia have improved in recent weeks and put up a spirited fight against Atletico Madrid this month. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Valencia

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi