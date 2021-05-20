Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another crucial La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday. Diego Simeone's side is embroiled in a title race with Real Madrid and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Real Valladolid are in 19th place in the La Liga standings and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. The home side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Real Sociedad last weekend and will need to pull off a better result on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, pulled off a stunning comeback against Osasuna in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Los Colchoneros have been exceptional this season and could secure an unprecedented La Liga title this weekend.

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Real Valladolid and have won 23 games out of a total of 42 matches played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed only five victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Real Valladolid were unable to trouble Diego Simeone's men on the day and will need to take it up a notch on Saturday.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-D

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W-L

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Real Valladolid have a few injury concerns

Real Valladolid

Roberto Jimenez and Ruben Alcaraz are suspended at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Raul Garcia and Kenan Kodro are injured and have also been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Raul Garcia, Kenan Kodro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Roberto Jimenez, Ruben Alcaraz

Atletico Madrid need to win this game

Atletico Madrid

Thomas Lemar sustained an injury against Barcelona earlier this month and might not feature in this game. Stefan Savic picked up a booking against Osasuna last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Thomas Lemar

Suspended: Stefan Savic

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Jawad El Yamiq, Bruno Gonzalez, Saidy Janko; Joaquin Fernandez, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano, Fede San Emeterio; Shon Weissman, Jota

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe; Kieran Tripper, Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been exceptional under Diego Simeone this season and will be intent on winning the league this season. Los Colchoneros face intense competition from Real Madrid at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.

Real Valladolid have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-3 Atletico Madrid

