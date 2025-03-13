Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

Real Valladolid welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio José Zorrilla in La Liga on Saturday. Valladolid are at the bottom of the standings and have won four of 27 games. Celta have nine wins and are ninth in the standings.

Ad

The hosts are winless in eight games, losing seven. After a 1-1 draw with Las Palmas last month, they lost 2-1 at Valencia last week. Juanmi Latasa scored for the second consecutive match, equalising in the 40th minute before Umar Sadiq restored Valencia's lead in the second half.

Celta, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five games, winning three. They beat Leganes 2-1 at home last week, with first-half goals from Oscar Mingueza and Alfonso González.

Ad

Trending

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 88 times across competitions, with Celta leading 36-27.

Both teams registered home wins in LaLiga in the 2022-23 season. In the reverse fixture in September, Celta won 3-1 at home.

Valladolid haven't scored in two of their last three LaLiga home games.

Celta are winless in nine away games in LaLiga, losing five.

Only leaders Barcelona have played fewer draws (3) in La Liga this season than Valladolid (4).

Valladolid have the worst goalscoring record in La Liga this season, scoring 18 goals, 22 fewer than Celta.

Ad

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Valladolid have lost seven of their last eight games and have scored in six. They have failed to score in three of their last six home games. They are unbeaten in five home meetings with Celta, winning three.

Juanmi Latasa picked up his fifth booking of the season last week and will serve a suspension, while Mario Martín returns from suspension. Joseph Aidoo is back in training and is in contention to start. David Torres was subbed off in the first half last week and is doubtful.

Ad

Celta, meanwhile, have won three of their last five games, with all the wins coming at home. Three of their last four away games have been draws. They have scored thrice in their last two meetings with Valladolid.

Hugo Álvarez is nursing a knee injury and is doubtful, while Williot Swedberg is a confirmed absentee with a hamstring injury.

Celta have been in good touch recently and should capitalise on Valladolid's poor form to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Celta

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback