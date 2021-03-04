Real Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as Real Valladolid take on Getafe at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to win this game.

Getafe are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Madrid-based outfit did manage to secure an important victory against Valencia last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Valladolid find themselves in 17th place in the league table at the moment and will likely face a difficult relegation battle in the coming weeks. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo last week and will want to put in a similar performance in this match.

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Real Valladolid and Getafe are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have managed seven victories apiece from a total of 21 matches played between the two teams. Both sides have also played out seven draws against each other and will want to win this game.

The previous game between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Real Valladolid. Shon Weissman scored the winning goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this match.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-L-L

Getafe form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Udinese vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Team News

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, Pablo Hervias, and Marcos de Sousa are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Javi Sanchez is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, Pablo Hervias, Marcos de Sousa

Doubtful: Javi Sanchez

Suspended: None

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Advertisement

Getafe have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will be desperate for a victory. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Luis Perez, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez; Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Kike Perez; Oscar Plano, Sergi Guardiola, Fabian Orellana

Ready, always ready. 👀 pic.twitter.com/rABZ7VEOn7 — Real Valladolid CF EN (@realvalladolidE) March 1, 2021

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Sofian Chakla, Erick Cabaco, Djene Dakonam; Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Allan Nyom; Cucho Hernandez, Angel Rodríguez

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe effectively managed to arrest their mid-season slump with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Valencia and will want to build a string of victories this month. The Madrid side have commendable squad depth and will be intent on making a statement this weekend.

Real Valladolid have managed only four victories this season and face an uphill battle in the coming weeks. Getafe are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Getafe

Also Read: Twitter explodes as Barcelona pull off stunning comeback against Sevilla to reach Copa del Rey finals