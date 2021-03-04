Udinese vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of important games this weekend as Sassuolo take on Udinese at the Friuli Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Udinese are in 11th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have built a robust outfit this season. The home side held San Siro giants AC Milan to a 1-1 draw earlier this week and will want to pull off a similar result in this match.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have managed only six points from their last five games. The Neroverdi played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Napoli in their previous game and will be intent on keeping a clean sheet against Udinese this weekend.

Udinese vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Udinese have a marginal advantage over Sassuolo as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five games out of a total of 15 matches played between the two sides. Sassuolo have managed four victories against Udinese and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams missed several chances to score on the day and will have to be more clinical on Saturday.

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-L-W

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-L-D

Udinese vs Sassuolo Team News

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Ignacio Pussetto, Mato Jajalo, and Fernando Forestieri are currently injured and will be unable to feature against Sassuolo this weekend. Udinese were impressive against AC Milan and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Ignacio Pussetto, Mato Jajalo, Fernando Forestieri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jeremie Boga is an important player for Sassuolo

Sassuolo

Filippo Romagna and Mehdi Bourabia are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Jeremie Boga is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Udinese on Saturday.

Injured: Filippo Romagna, Mehdi Bourabia

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Marvin Zeegelaar, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo De Paul, Jens Stryger Larsen; Roberto Pereyra, Fernando Llorente

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Hamed Junior Traore; Francesco Caputo

Udinese vs Sassuolo Prediction

Udinese have been impressive in recent weeks and will be intent on making a statement this weekend. The home side put in a robust shift against AC Milan and will look to take a more aggressive approach to this encounter.

Sassuolo have excellent players in their ranks and the likes of Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo will want to prove their mettle on Saturday. Sassuolo hold a slight edge at the moment and are likely to win this match.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Sassuolo

