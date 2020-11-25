Real Valladolid vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Valladolid host Levante in their José Zorrilla Stadium, as the two relegation battlers face each other in a La Liga fixture on Friday.

Valladolid's disastrous start to their league campaign saw them sit rock-bottom in the La Liga table at the start of November.

However, convincing wins over Athletic Club and Granada - two teams in the top half of the table - saw Real Valladolid climb out of the drop zone and into 17th place.

Sergio Gonzalez's men stunned the high-flying Granada away from home last weekend, scoring three times despite having less possession and shots on goal than the Rojiblancos.

Goals from Oscar Plano and Marcos Andre either side of half time gave Valladolid a commanding lead before loanee Joao Filipe's goal in the last minute of normal time sealed all three points for the club owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

Levante are just below Valladolid in the table, but their form has been poor. The side from Valencia have drawn their last four games with the same 1-1 scoreline.

Levante are tipped by many experts to be one of the sides fighting to keep their place in Spain's top division come end of the season. They appear to be heading that way unless they experience a dramatic turnaround in their fortunes.

Real Valladolid vs Levante Head-to-Head

The two clubs have played each other 14 times in La Liga. Levante have emerged victorious six times, with Real Valladolid winning four games. Another four games have ended in draws.

Since winning promotion to La Liga in 2018, Valladolid have managed to get the better of their opposition only once in four games, with Levante earning two wins. Their most recent meeting in July ended in a draw.

Real Valladolid form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Levante form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Real Valladolid vs Levante Team News

Seguimos entrenando con máxima intensidad a solo ✌️ días del #RealValladolidLevante pic.twitter.com/iRFE884vNZ — Real Valladolid C.F. (@realvalladolid) November 25, 2020

Aside from experienced centre-back Kiko Olivas, who is out with a long-term injury since July, Real Valladolid have a full squad at their disposal for Friday's fixture.

Valladolid's starting line-up has remain unchanged in their previous two games and Sergio Gonzalez is unlikely to change the side that beat teams in the top half of the table. If there is to be a change, youngster Joao Filipe could be given the nod ahead of Sergi Guardiola as a reward for opening his account against Granada.

Injuries: Kiko Olivas

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Forward Roger Marti recently recovered from coronavirus and will be pushing for a starting spot against Valladolid after coming off the bench against Elche last week.

Unlike his counterpart, Levante boss Paco Lopez has to deal with a host of injuries as first-choice goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez and midfielders Enis Bardhi and Cheick Doukoure are unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Aitor Fernandez, Enis Bardhi, Cheick Doukoure

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Valladolid vs Levante Predicted Lineups

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip (GK); Pablo Hervias, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez, Nacho Martinez; Fabian Orellana, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano; Sergi Guardiola, Marcos Andre

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Koke Vegas (GK); Jorge Miramon, Sergio Postigo, Oscar Duarte, Carlos Clerc; Ruben Rochina, Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Both teams have posted similar offensive and defensive statistics in La Liga this season, but based on recent form, Real Valladolid start as the clear favorites.

However, Levante have proven difficult to beat in recent weeks and the draw specialists are expected to keep the game tight. That could allow them to sneak another point at Valladolid, but our expectation is for Real Valladolid to narrowly win this encounter at home.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 3-2 Levante