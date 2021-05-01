Real Valladolid vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Sunday. Real Betis have an impressive squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Real Valladolid are in 17th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side faces a relegation battle this season and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table. The Andalusians held Real Madrid to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis have a good record against Real Valladolid and have won 12 matches out of a total of 28 games played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed seven victories against Real Betis and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Real Betis. Real Valladolid were not at their best on the day and cannot afford a defeat in this fixture.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-L-L

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-D

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Team News

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Pablo Hervias and Javi Sanchez have made progress with their recoveries and might be able to feature in this match. Raul Garcia is still injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Raul Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis have a strong squad

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out this weekend. Martin Montoya is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: Martin Montoya

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberto Jimenez; Lucas Olaza, Bruno Gonzalez, Joaquin Fernandez, Saidy Janko; Ruben Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano, Fabian Orellana; Shon Weissman, Sergi Guardiola

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Borja Iglesias

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to find their feet in La Liga this year. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have been impressive this season and will want to make their mark on this game.

Real Valladolid have struggled to cope with the demands of the Spanish top-flight this season and need to be at their best in this match. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Betis

