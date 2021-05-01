Sassuolo vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Sassuolo host Atalanta at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this match.

Atalanta have been exceptional this season and are in second place in the Serie A standings at the moment. La Dea thrashed Bologna by a 5-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, find themselves in eighth place in the league table and have been impressive this year. The Neroverdi edged Sampdoria to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Atalanta have an excellent record against Sassuolo and have won 12 games out of a total of 18 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed only two victories against Atalanta and need to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two Italian sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in an emphatic 5-1 victory for Atalanta. Sassuolo were dismal on the day and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-L

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-W-W

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Team News

Sassuolo need to win this game

Sassuolo

Sassuolo will have to do without a few important players this week with Filippo Romagna and Francesco Caputo sidelined for this game. Domenico Berardi has made progress with his recovery and is available for this match.

Injured: Francesco Caputo, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Duvan Zapata, Hans Hateboer, and Bosko Sutalo have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Atalanta have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will likely name a strong side for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur; Pedro Obiang, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic; Gregoire Defrel

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Luis Muriel, Josip Ilicic

Sassuolo vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have been exceptional in recent weeks and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. La Dea have match-winners in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Sassuolo have managed to arrest their mid-season slump with a series of victories and are perfectly capable of punching above their weight. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Atalanta

