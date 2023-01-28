Real Valladolid vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2023 

Real Valladolid will host Valencia at the Jose Zorrilla on Sunday in another round of the La Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a largely difficult campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone as they head into the second half of the season. They were beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a wider margin after conceding all three goals in the opening 30 minutes of the encounter.

Valencia have also had their struggles this season with Gennaro Gattuso's men currently sitting in the bottom half of the table. They played out a 2-2 draw against Almeria in their last league match before getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals after a 3-1 home loss to Athletic Bilbao.

The visitors sit 12th in the La Liga standings, with 20 points from 17 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 meetings between Real Valladolid and Valencia. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 12, a run dating back to 2009.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture and their last seven across all competitions.

Four of Valladolid's five league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only one of Valencia's five league wins this season has come on the road.

The Pucelanos have scored 13 league goals this season. Only Elche and Cadiz (12) have scored fewer.

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Prediction

Valladolid have lost their last five matches across all competitions and have failed to score any goals in that period. They have lost their last two home matches and could struggle in this game.

Valencia are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the away side win this one.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-1 Valencia

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Valencia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last eight competitive outings)

