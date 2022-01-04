Real Zaragoza vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Real Zaragoza and Sevilla go toe to toe at the Estadio La Romareda for a place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Sevilla are currently unbeaten in their last three meetings with the hosts and will aim to extend their dominance and keep their cup dreams alive.

Real Zaragoza failed to find their feet in La Liga 2 as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mirandes last time out.

They have now lost each of their last three league games, conceding seven goals and failing to find the back of the net since a 1-0 win over Eibar on December 6.

Real Zaragoza now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they saw off CD Mensajero 1-0 in their curtain-raiser before claiming a 2-0 win over Burgos.

Meanwhile, Sevilla have struggled to get going in the Copa del Rey. Julen Lopetegui’s men needed extra time to beat Cordoba 1-0 in their opening game before seeing off bottom-tier CE Andratx on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

However, they head into Thursday’s game on a fine run of results, claiming four wins and one draw from their last five games.

Sevilla are currently second in La Liga, with a healthy eight-point lead over third-placed Real Betis.

Real Zaragoza vs Sevilla Head-To-Head

Sevilla boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their last 24 encounters. Real Zaragoza have won five games in that time, while seven have ended in draws.

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Sevilla Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Real Zaragoza vs Sevilla Team News

Real Zaragoza

The hosts remain without the services of Daniel Lasure and Carlos Martin Vigaray, who have both been sidelined through groin and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Daniel Lasure, Carlos Martin Vigaray

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Suso and former Tottenham man Erik Lamela are both injured and will play no part for the hosts. Diego Carlos, Gonzalo Montiel and Karim Rekik recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable. The trio of Yassine Bounou, Munir El Haddadi and Youssef En-Nesyri are currently on international duty with Morocco. Fernando Reges and Jesus Navas are also injury doubts for the visitors.

Injured: Suso, Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Jesus Navas, Fernando Reges

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Diego Carlos, Gonzalo Montiel, Karim Rekik, Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Yassine Bounou

Real Zaragoza vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Pep Chavarria, Jair Amador, Alejandro Frances, Fran Gamez; Radosav Petrovic, Francho Serrano, James Igbekeme; Sergio Bermejo, Borja Sainz, Alvaro Gimenez

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic; Gonzalo Montiel, Diego Carlos, Nemanja Gudelj; Ludwig Augustinsson, Joan Jordan, Thomas Delaney, Ivan Rakitic, Lucas Ocampos; Rafa Mir, Ivan Romero

Real Zaragoza vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla head into Thursday’s game in fine form, claiming six wins and one draw from their last eight games in all competitions. Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two squads, we predict the visitors will come away with the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 0-3 Sevilla

Edited by Peter P