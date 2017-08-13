Reports: Chelsea edge closer to signing Premier League star

Chelsea are finally getting some good business done in the transfer market!

Antonio Conte is desperate to strengthen his squad before the transfer window ends

What's the story?

It is no secret that Conte is unhappy with the transfer business conducted by the Chelsea board this transfer window, but there might finally be some good news for the Italian manager as reports in Telegraph claim that the Blues are ready to make an improved bid for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

Drinkwater is not the only player targetted by Chelsea as the report also goes on to claim that Conte is eyeing at least 2 more signings, in addition to Drinkwater, to strengthen his squad before the transfer window ends. It is understood that the England international himself is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge and the move could be finalised in the coming days.

In case you didn't know...

Is Drinkwater the perfect option for Chelsea?

Leicester City have reportedly already rejected a £15 million deal for the midfielder, however, the Premier League Champions are confident that a second improved bid of £25 million could be enough to secure Drinkwater.

The Foxes are reportedly holding for a fee close to £40 million, but the two clubs are confident of hammering out a deal before the transfer window ends.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are looking to add some quality and depth to their squad and Drinkwater will certainly add some experience to the midfield. However, even if the Premier League Champions do sign Drinkwater, they are still keen on adding more talent with Everton's Ross Barkley and Arsenal's Oxlade-Chamberlain also linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Their squad looks woefully short in depth especially with Champions League this season and they will have to spend quickly and decisively to get the necessary quality before the window ends. Drinkwater can definitely perform a solid role and with Matic no longer part of Chelsea, the Leicester City midfielder could be a valuable asset for Conte this season.

Author's take

Danny Drinkwater is certainly a solid midfielder and will always put in consistent performances when given the chance. Given the lack of depth currently at Chelsea, the Blues should step up their efforts and do everything in their power to complete the signing as soon as possible.

However, the arrival of Drinkwater will not solve all of Chelsea's problems and the defending champions should certainly look to add a couple of more big names before the transfer window ends.