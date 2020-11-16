Record-breaker Sergio Ramos still Spain’s main man despite penalty misses

Everything was going so well for Sergio Ramos before Spain’s game against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The Real Madrid defender went into the game certain of going into the country’s folklore. With 177 appearances in Spain colours, the night saw the 34-year-old surpass Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon as the most-capped player in the history of European football.

Despite inking his name on such a record, the game was hardly Sergio Ramos’ best. He squandered two penalties as Spain laboured to a 1-1 draw against a highly-spirited Swiss side.

His first penalty miss came in the 57th minute when Switzerland were leading 1-0, thanks to a first-half goal by Remo Freuler. Sergio Ramos’ weak effort was saved by Yann Sommer.

And what better way to mark a milestone appearance with two missed penalties. 😬 https://t.co/96KKY9QtjK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 14, 2020

Spain won another penalty in the 80th minute but, again, Sommer rose to the occasion and saved Ramos’ attempted Panenka. Fortunately for the defender, Gerard Moreno spared his blushes by netting a late equaliser.

As expected, Ramos’ double penalty miss has dominated the headlines, instead of his record-breaking feat. However, nothing can change the fact that he has been Spain’s main man for years now.

Sergio Ramos is Spain's main man

Since the retirement of Carlos Puyol, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Iker Cassillas, Ramos has been the go-to leader of La Roja. His consistency at the top is even more impressive.

Very often, it is Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who are mentioned when it comes to consistency. However, Ramos is right up there with the superstar duo. Since his days at Sevilla, he has been at the top of his game.

A hard-fought point. Time to reset and to fight for the win in Seville.

It's not the mistakes that define us, but the way we focus on the next goals.#VamosEspaña 🇪🇦 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 14, 2020

At 34, Ramos is still one of the best center-backs in the world. He will undoubtedly retire as a Real Madrid and Spain legend but, in the meantime, he’s still very integral to both teams.

"If there were another penalty, he would've taken it...if he misses two, to take him off penalty duties would be a joke. There's a list of penalty takers and Sergio Ramos is at the top,” Spain boss Luis Enrique said after the draw against Switzerland, as quoted by Goal.

Indeed, Ramos deserves to keep taking penalties for Spain. Before his misses on Saturday, he had scored each of his last 15 penalties. Just two misses must not overshadow his record-breaking night.

Sergio Ramos is a winner and remains Spain’s main man, despite his penalty woes.