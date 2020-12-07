Red Bull Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Red Bull Salzburg are set to play hosts to Atletico Madrid at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Red Bull Salzburg come into this game following a 1-0 loss to Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga. A second-half goal from Austrian midfielder Roman Kerschbaum was enough to secure a win for Damir Buric's side.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Real Valladolid 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga.

Goals from French midfielder Thomas Lemar and Spain international Marcos Llorente in the second half secured the victory for an in-form Atletico Madrid.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg have played against each other once before, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game.

The game was played at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano nearly two months ago, with Atletico Madrid beating Red Bull Salzburg 3-2. A brace from talented Portuguese attacker Joao Felix and a goal from midfielder Marcos Llorente ensured victory for Atletico Madrid.

A goal from in-demand midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and an own goal from Brazilian centre-back Felipe proved to be consolation goals for Red Bull Salzburg.

Red Bull Salzburg form guide in the UEFA Champions League: D-L-L-L-W

Atletico Madrid form guide in the UEFA Champions League: L-W-D-D-D

Red Bull Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch will be unable to call upon the services of French midfielder Antoine Bernede, who is out with an injury. Young Switzerland international Noah Okafor is a doubt to feature.

Injured: Antoine Bernede

Doubtful: Noah Okafor

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be without Belgian winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Uruguayan centre-back Jose Gimenez, veteran striker Diego Costa and young left-back Manu Sanchez due to injuries.

Injured: Manu Sanchez, Diego Costa, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Red Bull Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cican Stankovic, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Andre Ramalho, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Mohamed Camara, Zlatko Junuzovic, Mergim Berisha, Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka, Dominik Szoboszlai

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorente, Saul, Koke, Renan Lodi, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Red Bull Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

A win for Red Bull Salzburg would see them leapfrog Atletico Madrid and finish second in the group, ensuring qualification. A loss, on the other hand, could potentially mean that they finish fourth and miss out on any continental football for the rest of the season.

Atletico Madrid sit second, two points ahead of third-placed Red Bull Salzburg. Diego Simeone's side have been ruthless in the league, but they have failed to replicate that form in Europe, winning only one of their five group stage games.

Atletico Madrid will be the favorites to go through, despite the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Patson Daka starting for Red Bull Salzburg.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 2-4 Atletico Madrid

