Red Devils step up chase for Gedson Fernandes, Leipzig looking to sell Timo Werner and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 1st January 2020

A very Happy New Year to all our dear readers and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

Ahead of Manchester United's much-awaited clash against Arsenal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have received a double transfer boost with a playmaker and a striker looking set to join United.

On that note, we look at today's best Manchester United transfer news making the headlines.

Gedson Fernandes one step closer to joining Man United

Gedson Fernandes could become a Manchester United player soon after his agent has reportedly travelled to England to hold a meeting with the Red Devils.

According to reports, Fernandes' agent will hold meetings with different clubs with United most interested in signing the 20-year-old playmaker.

Fernandes has an £85million release clause in his contract but Benfica are prepared to lower their asking price as they are prepared to get the Portuguese midfielder off their books.

United could even look to offer an initial loan deal with the option of signing Gedson Fernandes at the end of the current season.

Leipzig may allow Timo Werner to join Manchester United

Manchester United are positive about striking a deal with RB Leipzig for Timor Werner's transfer in January but the Red Devils will have to wait until the summer for the striker's arrival.

Werner was expected to be sold in January with Erling Haaland coming in as a replacement. However, with Haaland joining Dortmund, Leipzig are now prepared to hold on to the striker for the remainder of this season.

According to reports from Daily Express, Leipzig's failure in signing Haaland has forced them to re-think their transfer plans. It is believed that Leipzig are hopeful of striking a deal with Red Devils for Werner's sale but will only allow the striker to join his new club next summer.

Jose Mourinho tells Tottenham to sign Ricardo Pereira

Manchester United's transfer plans may be foiled by former manager Jose Mourinho as he plans to raid Leicester City for their right-back Ricardo Pereira, reports Metro.

Manchester United have identified Pereira as a key transfer target next summer because of his ability to play in different positions. Mourinho, however, is desperate to sign a more accomplished right-back after an underwhelming season from Serge Aurier.

Mourinho sees Pereira as the ideal right-back signing given the Portuguese defender's Premier League experience. It is believed that a £30million transfer fee could force Leicester's hands in selling their star man next summer.