Red Devils target Lille midfielder, Haaland offer confirmed by Leipzig chief, and more: Manchester United Transfer News, 17th December 2019

Manchester United have less than 2 weeks to figure out their plan for the January transfer window. The Red Devils are in serious need of reinforcement both in midfield and attack despite the recent run of good results against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer's side have found it hard to break down teams below them on the Premier League table and if new signings are not made in time, their hopes to seal a top 4 finish this season could diminish very quickly.

On that note, we look at the top Manchester United transfer news today featuring Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, and Erling Haaland.

Pogba-Bale swap deal would be a mistake

Former Real Madrid president Roman Calderon believes his former club should stay away from any possible deal between Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba, reports talksport.

Calderon believes despite the frosty relationship between Bale and the Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, Welsh International could still be a huge player for Los Blancos.

Calderon said: 'It is true Zidane is looking for having Pogba; for a long time he has said that publicly but I think it would be a mistake, especially to let Bale go.'

“If he is fit and motivated, I think he is irreplaceable for us.”

Moreover, Pogba's much-anticipated return has once again been delayed by sickness after Ole Gunner Solskjaer confirmed that Pogba will not be available for selection for United's EFL Cup clash against Colchester.

Manchester United have a new midfield target

Manchester United's January shopping list has a new name with Lille's in-form midfielder Boubakary Soumare linked with a move to Old Trafford.

According to reports from La Voix du Nord, United will face a lot of competition to sign the 20-year-old midfielder whose price tag is believed to be in the region of €50-60million.

Tottenham Hotspur are another Premier League side linked with Soumare's transfer as Jose Mourinho is still not convinced with the midfield options he has at his disposal.

Christian Eriksen looks certain to quit Spurs in January and La Voix du Nord believes that if Eriksen ends up signing for Man United, it would clear the way for Tottenham to sign Soumare leaving both the clubs pretty satisfied with their January signings.

We have made our offer for Haaland - RB Leipzig

Manchester United will have to step up their pursuit of Erling Haaland after RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche confirmed that an official bid has been made for the in-demand striker.

Krosche said,

"We have shown what we can offer him and which part he could play in our team. It's now up to him."

According to Daily Mirror, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, and Manchester United are still chasing the 19-year-old striker who seems certain to make a move in January.

It is believed that Leipzig are preparing for life after Timo Werner who is also expected to join a new club in January and Haaland would fit in automatically as their new striker.