Red Devils to sign Premier League striker for €50 million, Solskjaer confirmed 2 January signings and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 31st December 2019

Newcastle United v Everton FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the last Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup of 2019. Throughout the year, we brought to you the best Man United transfer news making the headlines and we do that for the final time this year.

Manchester United target €50 million deal for Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United v Everton FC - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskajer's plan of fielding young British talent to Manchester United continues with Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewin lined up as a January transfer target, reports The Guardian.

Manchester United failed in their attempts to sign Erling Haaland and are now finding alternative options to bolster their attacking options. Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed a good season despite Everton's troubles.

The 22-year-old striker has netted 8 goals in 18 Premier League appearances so far this season. According to The Guardian, Calvert-Lewin will command a transfer fee in the region of €50million if United are serious about signing him in January.

Solskjaer confirms United's transfer plans in January

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic about signing at least 2 players in the January Transfer Window after Erling Haaland's decision to join Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland was seen as a nailed-on transfer for United but the 19-year-old striker chose Dortmund over the Red Devils, leaving Solskjaer short on transfer targets.

However, the United manager is convinced that the Red Devils will make at least 1 signing if the right player becomes available. Solskjaer was speaking ahead of the Arsenal game and said:

"I’m always an optimist. I’m a striker by nature and I’ve always been an optimist. I’m optimistic we can keep players fit and if the right ones become available we do have the resources and I do have the backing from the board."

Lyon to rival Man United's bid to sign Gedson Fernandes

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

Manchester United are strongly interested in signing Portuguese attacking midfielder Gedson Fernandes from Benfica and are even ready to offer €40 million in January.

However, Lyon and Inter Milan are also keen to convince the 20-year-old star to snub a move to Old Trafford and join them instead.

According to GFFN, Lyon have submitted a loan offer to sign Fernandes in January but Benfica are playing hard ball and would only consider selling Fernandes in January.

Man United are still in the market for a creative midfielder and believe, Fernandes (not Bruno) is the right player.