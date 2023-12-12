Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th December 2023

Red Star Belgrade will host Manchester City in Group G of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. The match is a dead rubber as City have already booked a berth in the last 16 whereas Red Star Belgrade will exit the tournament after having earned just a single point from their first five matches.

The Serbian side are certain to finish rock bottom of Group G after losing 2-0 to Young Boys on matchday five a couple of weeks ago. Barak Bakhar's side's away form in the Champions League is awful, having lost nine on the trot on the road.

However, they have been in good form domestically and have picked up three successive wins in all competitions ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men were staring at the prospect of yet another dispiriting result as they trailed Luton Town 1-0 with just half an hour remaining on the clock. But goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish gave them three much-needed points.

It came on the back of four games without a win and they are now fourth in the Premier League table after 16 matches. City now have six matches in all competitions over the next 17 days and it's going to be a testing period for the reigning champions of Europe and England.

Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Red Star Belgrade lost the reverse fixture, their only previous meeting with Manchester City, on matchday one of this season's Champions League 3-1.

English sides have picked up wins in their last four major European visits to Red Star Belgrade. Liverpool are the only exception. They lost 2-0 in November 2018 in a Champions League group-stage game.

Red Star Belgrade suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of RB Leipzig in their latest Champions League match at home. They haven't lost successive home major European matches since 4-0 and 6-0 losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich respectively in November 2019.

Manchester City have won all five of their Champions League group stage games so far this season.

Red Star Belgrade have conceded 49 goals in 17 UEFA Champions League matches.

Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City Prediction

Red Star Belgrade will want to go out with a fight but this Manchester City side is too strong for them. They will be looking to get some wind in their sails after a few difficult weeks and despite having qualified for the knockout stages, they'll look to blow their opponents away on Wednesday.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 1-3 Manchester City

Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes