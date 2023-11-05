Red Star Belgrade vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2023

Red Star Belgrade will host RB Leipzig at the Stadium Rajko Mitic on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The home side have had a difficult run of results in the Champions League so far this season and are on the verge of exiting the tournament. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to defending champions Manchester City in their first group game and played out a 2-2 draw against Swiss side Young Boys in their second before losing 3-1 to Die Roten Bullen in their third.

The Star sit third in their group with just one point from three games. They are five points behind their opponents in second place and will be looking to reduce that gap this week.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, beat Young Boys 3-1 in their group opener before losing by the same scoreline to Manchester City on matchday two. They returned to winning ways in the competition last time out with a 3-1 victory over their midweek opponents featuring goals from David Raum, Xavi Simons and Dani Olmo.

Red Star Belgrade vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second-ever meeting between Red Star Belgrade and Leipzig.

The Star have had 26 meetings against German opposition in European competitions. They have won seven of those games, losing 14 times and drawing the other five.

Leipzig have now failed to score in back-to-back games for the first time since March when they went on a three-game goalless streak.

Red Star Belgrade are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Die Roten Bullen are the second-highest-scoring side in Group G so far with a goal tally of seven.

Red Star Belgrade vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Red Star Belgrade are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have not lost a competitive game of football on home turf in over a year and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just once in their 12 games prior. They have lost their last two away matches but should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 2-2 RB Leipzig

Red Star Belgrade vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last five matches)