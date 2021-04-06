Red Star vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Red Star welcome Olympique Lyonnais to the Stade de Paris in their Coupe de France round-of-16 fixture on Thursday.

The hosts, five-time winners of the cup, are currently sixth in the Championnat National, having gone winless in their last five outings.

Lyon have also lifted the cup five times so far and are currently fourth in the Ligue 1 standings. They have just one win from their last five league games.

Red Star vs Lyon Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off just once to date. That fixture, coming in the 1999-2000 campaign, was also a round-of-16 fixture in the Coupe de France.

That game was also played at Thursday's venue and the visitors came back from behind to record a 2-1 win in that fixture.

Advertisement

Sidney Govou, a second-half substitute, scored two goals in two minutes to seal Les Gones' place in the quarter-finals.

Red Star form guide in Championnat National: L-D-L-D-D

Lyon form guide in across all competitions: D-L-D-W-W

Red Star vs Lyon team News

Red Star

For the hosts, on-loan defender Théo Sainte-Luce is the only absentee for the cup tie, as he continues to recover from a leg injury.

There were as many as six players who tested positive for COVID-19 in March. However, all of them have resumed training since and there are no new injury or COVID-19 related concerns for coach Vincent Bordot.

Injured: Théo Sainte-Luce

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon

For the Ligue 1 outfit, Houssem Aouar and Djamel Benlamri were missing from the squad in their 1-1 draw against Lens. They have also been ruled out for this game due to injuries.

Striker Islam Slimani picked up the first direct red card of his career and is suspended for this crucial tie.

Advertisement

Entraînement sur terrain synthétique en vue du 8ème de finale de coupe de France #REDOL. pic.twitter.com/1L7I5zyCci — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) April 5, 2021

Injured: Houssem Aouar, Djamel Benlamri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Islam Slimani

Red Star vs Lyon Predicted XI

Red Star Predicted XI (3-5-2): Raphaël Adiceam; Hamadou Karamoko, Edouard Daillet, Younes Ghabaoui; Djiman Koukou, Melvyn Doremus, Cheikh N'Doye, Jimmy Roye, Damien Durand; Nathan Bizet, Pape Meïssa Ba

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Mattia De Sciglio, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Tino Kadewere, Memphis Depay

Red Star vs Lyon Prediction

Red Star have surprised everyone by reaching this far in the French Cup. They overcame Lens 3-2 in the round of 32 but have won just one game since.

Lyon recorded an emphatic 5-2 win over Sochaux in their round-of-32 fixture but are winless in the three games since.

Though both teams might be on par when it comes to form, there is a clear difference in squad quality. We expect Lyon to emerge as the winners here.

Prediction: Red Star 1-2 Lyon.