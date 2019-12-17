Reds to sign lower-league talent, Brewster to move on loan: Liverpool Transfer News Roundup, December 17th 2019

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 17 Dec 2019, 18:01 IST SHARE

Could a loan move be in the future for Rhian Brewster?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Liverpool transfer roundup for the day. Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently in pole position in the Premier League, leading by a clear 10 points, but they have a packed schedule to deal with over the Christmas period, with a potential five fixtures to negotiate over the next 14 days.That means Klopp could look to strengthen his squad in January, and after signing Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg, the rumour mill has been churning with regards to other players. Here are today’s stories.

Klopp looking to the lower leagues for new talent?

The Guardian is reporting that Liverpool are interested in signing a pair of players from the lower leagues in the form of Swindon Town’s German goalkeeper Steven Benda, and Coventry City’s 19-year old full-back Sam McCallum.

Neither player would be likely to impact Liverpool’s first XI straight away, as the club are said to be looking at them as back-ups and future stars, evidenced by the Coventry Telegraph’s suggestion that the Reds could sign McCallum and then loan him back to the Sky Blues.

The same publication also quotes Coventry boss Mark Robins as stating that it’d take a “monumental bid” to prise McCallum away from the club, but given the lowly status of the Sky Blues, there’s no doubt Liverpool could afford him.

Brewster to move on loan?

It’s hardly been surprising that Liverpool’s young striker Rhian Brewster has seen first team chances limited this season; the form of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah has been fantastic and Divock Origi is a tremendous backup option. Therefore rumours of a loan move for the England U-21 international were always going to start at some point.

The Telegraph is reporting that EFL Championship side Swansea City could be in pole position to sign the youngster, as their boss Steve Cooper coached Brewster when he represented England’s U-17 side in their World Cup winning campaign in 2017.

The same report states that Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town have also showed interest, but a loan to Crystal Palace isn’t likely as boss Roy Hodgson would be unable to guarantee him playing time.

Mathieu Goncalves to join the Reds in January?

The Daily Mirror – via French publication L’Equipe – is reporting today that Toulouse’s 18-year old full-back Mathieu Goncalves could be set to join Jurgen Klopp’s side in a January move to play as an understudy for current first-choice left-back Andrew Robertson.

Robertson has been in tremendous form this season, but backup for him is scarce, as midfielder James Milner has been forced to fill in the role in the Scotsman’s absence. If Goncalves were to sign, he’d likely be considered a future replacement for Robertson too, making him a potentially smart buy at this stage of his career.

Advertisement

Liverpool's owners preparing for a fallow period?

The Express - via The Athletic - is reporting that Liverpool's US-based owners FSG are expecting to win the Premier League this season and in 2020-21 too - but following that they foresee a slide down the table as the current squad ages.

According to the report, their long-term plan involves signing younger talent - which could explain the rumours of signings like McCallum and Goncalves - who would then develop and lead the Reds to more success in the future, potentially with club legend Steven Gerrard as manager.