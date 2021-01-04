Reims vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Reims entertain Dijon in their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture scheduled to take place at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Wednesday night.

With two wins in their last three outings, the hosts have managed to stay above the drop zone and are 15th in the standings.

Dijon are struggling in 19th place after just two wins so far this campaign.

🔜 C'est bientôt la reprise de la @Ligue1UberEats !



🔍 Tous les arbitres la J18 ⤵️https://t.co/HRT3Chpqhi — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) January 4, 2021

Reims vs Dijon Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 17 times across all competitions. Dijon have been the dominant side in these meetings, having won 11 times. The hosts only have one win to their name which came all the way back in 2007.

They have ended up sharing the spoils on five occasions, including both of their meetings in the 2018-19 campaign.

Advertisement

Reims form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Dijon form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Reims vs Dijon Team News

Reims

Les rouges et Blancs will likely be without the services of Mathieu Cafaro and Anastasios Donis. Both attacking players were missing from their last game against Bordeaux and should sit this one out as well.

Injured: Anastasios Donis, Mathieu Cafaro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dijon

Dijon will continue to be without Fouad Chafik, Anibal Chala, Mounir Chouiar, Roger Assalé, Wesley Lautoa and Aurélien Scheidler.

Striker Yassine Benzia could finally make his first appearance of the season in this match, following an injury that has kept him out for seven months.

🎙️⚽️ La bonne nouvelle de la fin 2020 : Yassine Benzia a fait son retour à l'entraînement avec le @DFCO_Officiel !



Son témoignage à écouter 📻 et à son retour en vidéo 👇#FBsport #DFCO pic.twitter.com/svrc9O0Y1B — France Bleu Bourgogne (@bleubourgogne) December 31, 2020

Injured: Wesley Lautoa, Roger Assalé, Ahmad Ngouyamsa, Aurélien Scheidler, Anibal Chala, Mounir Chouiar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims vs Dijon Predicted XI

Reims Predicted XI (4-5-1): Predrag Rajkovic; Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid,Ghislain Konan; Moussa Doumbia, Valon Berisha, Moreto Cassama, Xavier Chavalerin, Arber Zeneli; Boulaye Dia

Dijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi; Ngonda Muzinga, Jonathan Panzo, Bruno Manga, Sacha Boey; Eric Ebimbe, Ibrahim Ndong; Mounir Chouiar, Bersant Celina, Pape Cheikh Diop; Pape Moussa Konate

Advertisement

Reims vs Dijon Prediction

The hosts find themselves in 15th position, but they have scored a respectable 24 goals in the top-flight this season. Dijon, on the other hand, are the lowest-scoring side in the competition and have only made the net bulge 12 times in 17 games.

It is this lack of firepower in the final third that will prove their undoing when they travel to Reims. The hosts are finally finding their feet in the competition and we expect them to win this match, extending their unbeaten run to four games.

Prediction: Reims 2-0 Dijon