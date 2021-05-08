Reims vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Monaco take on Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Sunday. Monaco have been impressive under Niko Kovac this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Reims are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Marseille last week and will need to do a better job in this match.

Monaco, on the other hand, will need to fight for a top-four finish this season and face an intense battle at the moment. Les Monegasques suffered a 3-2 defeat against Lyon in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Reims vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Reims and Monaco are surprisingly on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of a total of 15 matches played between the two French sides.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Monaco suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Reims form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-D-D-D

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-W-W

Reims vs Monaco Team News

Reims have a strong squad. Image Source: Stuttgarter Zeitung

Reims

Valon Berisha is the only fitness concern for Reims at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. The home side is the underdog against Monaco and is likely to name a defensive team this weekend.

Injured: Valon Berisha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is back for this game

Monaco

Stevan Jovetic is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Reims this weekend. Aleksandr Golovin, Krepin Diatta, Chrislain Matsima, and Eliot Matazo have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Krepin Diatta, Chrislain Matsima, Eliot Matazo, Aleksandr Golovin, Stevan Jovetic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Willem Geubbels, Pietro Pellegri

Reims vs Monaco Predicted XI

Reims Predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic; Ghislain Konan, Yunis Abdelhamid, Wout Faes, Thomas Foket; Moreto Cassama, Mathieu Cafaro, Xavier Chavalerin; Nathanael Mbuku, Arber Zeneli, Boulaye Dia

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Djibril Sidibe; Sofiane Diop, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelio Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Reims vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have been an exceptional force in Ligue 1 under Niko Kovac and will want to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League this year. The likes of Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this game.

Reims are capable of pulling off an upset but will have to play out of their skins to win this game. Monaco are the better team at the moment and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Reims 1-3 Monaco

