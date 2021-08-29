Reims vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns to the fold n with another set of matches this weekend as PSG take on Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Sunday.

Lionel Messi is set to make his much-awaited debut for PSG this weekend and will have a pivotal role to play in the game.

Reims are in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have endured an underwhelming start to their league campaign. The home side have drawn all their games so far and will have to work hard to secure a similar result this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, have won three out of three in Ligue 1 and will be intent on reclaiming their crown this season. The French giants have some of the best players in the world in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Reims vs PSG Team News

Reims need to win this game. Image Source: Stuttgarter Zeitung

Reims

Arber Zeneli is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against PSG this weekend. Moussa Doumbia, Anastasios Donis and Kaj Sierhuis are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Arber Zeneli

Doubtful: Moussa Doumbia, Anastasios Donis, Kaj Sierhuis

Suspended: None

PSG have an excellent squad this season

PSG

Lionel Messi's high-profile move to PSG is set to bear fruit this weekend with the Argentine lining up for his debut in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid but is still in contention to play this game.

Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Idrissa Gueye and Sergio Ramos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Presnel Kimpembe and Layvin Kurzawa are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Idrissa Gueye, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Reims and PSG kick off?

India: 30th August 2021, at 12:15 AM

USA: 29th August 2021, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th August 2021, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch Reims vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5Monde Asie, Colors

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of Reims vs PSG?

India: TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique, JioTV

USA: fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi