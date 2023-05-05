“Remember she used to sell in a shop” – When Playboy model who claimed to have s*x with Cristiano Ronaldo launched attack on Georgina Rodriguez

Chilean model Daniella Chavez recently took aim at Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, just days after claiming to have had an intimate encounter with the Al-Nassr football star.

Chavez, a Playboy and 'OnlyFans' model, appeared determined to keep her social media followers engaged with a series of provocative posts. The Rancagua-born model wasted no time in launching a barrage of attacks on Rodriguez, who has not publicly reacted to Chavez's words.

In response to comments praising Rodriguez's "natural beauty," Chavez retaliated by criticizing her appearance, claiming that the Spanish model and influencer had undergone numerous cosmetic procedures.

Taking to her Twitter account (via MARCA), the model wrote:

"She had something like 7 operations! Hahaha you don't know her apparently hahaha. With money that is not hers. Remember she used to sell in a shop and she said she had nothing!"

The comment was quickly deleted, but not before it had been seen by numerous followers.

Adding fuel to the fire, Chavez has wagered that her claims about having romantic relations with Ronaldo are genuine. Back in 2015, she revealed (via The Sun):

“Cristiano was very shy at first, but when he built up his confidence was quite a man, though still a bit fearful. He loved me, but the idea was not to show it. I just wanted to fulfil a dream and have sex with him. I love his body. He liked my face, my breasts and the fact that he had never slept with a Playmate.”

The model promised to release an intimate video of her alleged encounter with the football icon if her hometown team, O'Higgins, wins the Chilean League championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not see Georgina Rodriguez for two months after they first met

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shed light on the early days of his nearly seven-year relationship with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, sharing details of their first night out together.

The heartwarming story of the couple's romance began in 2016 when Ronaldo met her at a Gucci store in Madrid. Georgina Rodriguez recently discussed the initial stages of their relationship on her Netflix show, "Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina)," revealing that their first encounter left both of them "wanting more."

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has now provided further insight into their early relationship, stating that it took two months before they saw each other again. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star said (via SportsManor):

"Little by little, we started talking more, and things were progressing naturally, it was not quick because… it took us about two months, and during that time, we did not see each other."

Cristiano Ronaldo finally asked Georgina Rodriguez, and since then, the duo has been inseparable.

