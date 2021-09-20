Rennes vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this week as Rennes take on Clermont on Wednesday. Rennes have an impressive team and have a point to prove this week.
Clermont have exceeded expectations in the league this season and will want to secure another victory in this game. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Brest last weekend and will need to win this game.
Rennes, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts have registered three defeats on the trot and cannot afford another defeat in this fixture.
Rennes vs Clermont Head-to-Head
Rennes have a good record against Clermont and have won the only game played between the two teams. Clermont have never defeated Rennes in an official fixture and will need to step up this week.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2007 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Rennes. Clermont have improved over the years and could pose a viable threat on Wednesday.
Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W-D
Clermont form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-D-D-W
Rennes vs Clermont Team News
Rennes
Martin Terrier is currently injured and will be unable to play a part against Marseille on Sunday. Jonas Martin and Romain Salin are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Martin Terrier
Doubtful: Jonas Martin, Romain Salin, Jeremy Doku
Suspended: None
Clermont
Clermont have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team in this game. Johan Gastien was sent off against Brest over the weekend, however, and is suspended for this match.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Johan Gastien
Rennes vs Clermont Predicted XI
Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Birger Meling, Nayef Aguerd, Loic Bade, Hamari Traore; Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Serhou Guirassy, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Gaetan Laborde
Clermont Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas; Akim Zedadka, Florent Ogier, Cedric Hountondji, Vital N'Simba; Oriol Busquets, Jonathan Iglesias; Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani; Mohamed Bayo
Rennes vs Clermont Prediction
Rennes have struggled to meet expectations in Ligue 1 this year and will need to turn their season around. The hosts have plenty of work to do at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this match.
Clermont have punched above their weight and will be intent on staying in the French top flight this year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are set to play out a draw this week.
Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Clermont