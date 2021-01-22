Rennes vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with an exciting fixture this weekend as Lille take on Rennes at the Stade de la Route de Lorient on Sunday. The two French giants have enjoyed varying degrees of success this season and will want to win this game.

Lille are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 standings and are level on points with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. The away side edged Reims to a 2-1 victory last weekend and will be looking to move to the top of the table on Sunday.

Rennes, on the other hand, have recovered from a disappointing start to their season and have managed 11 points from their last five games. The French outfit also picked up a 2-1 victory in its previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Rennes vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille and Rennes are on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played 31 matches against each other. Rennes have won nine games as opposed to Lille's 10 victories and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous game between the two sides last year ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Jonathan Bamba scored a goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this match.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-D-W-W

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Ballon d'Or 2021: Ranking the top 5 favourites - January 2021

Rennes vs Lille Team News

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, and Serhou Guirassy are currently injured for Rennes and will not play a part in this game. Jonas Martin and Romain Del Castillo are back in contention and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, Serhou Guirassy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Benjamin Bourigeaud

Renato Sanches is back in the squad

Lille

Advertisement

Lille will have to do without a few important players in this game as Burak Yilmaz and Xeka have been excluded from the squad. Jeremy Pied is also carrying a knock and might not play a part this week.

Injured: Burak Yilmaz

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied

Suspended: Xeka

Rennes vs Lille Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Faitout Maouassa, Nayef Aguerd, Gerzino Nyamsi, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Truffert; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Clement Grenier

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

Rennes vs Lille Prediction

Lille have been exceptional this season and could potentially threaten Paris Saint-Germain's crown this season. Les Dogues have a well-rounded squad and have a point to prove this weekend.

Rennes are yet to hit their peak this season but have moved in the right direction over the past few months. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Lille

Also Read: Saint-Etienne vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21