Rennes vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Rennes are set to host Marseille at the Roazhon Park on Wednesday in their next Ligue 1 fixture.

Rennes come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over OGC Nice on Sunday at the Allianz Riviera.

A first-half goal from former AC Milan forward and Senegal international M'Baye Niang ensured victory for Rennes.

Marseille, on the other hand, beat AS Monaco 2-1 on Saturday at the Orange Velodrome.

First-half goals from France international Florian Thauvin and Argentine striker Dario Benedetto secured the win for Marseille. Striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored a penalty in the second half for AS Monaco.

Rennes vs Marseille Head-to-Head

In 32 previous encounters between the two sides, Marseille hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost eight and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Marseille beating Rennes 1-0. Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman scored the only goal of the game to seal the victory for Marseille.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-L-W

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Rennes vs Marseille Team News

Rennes have some injury issues. Manager Julien Stephan will be without Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani, forward Serhou Guirassy, goalkeeper Alfred Gomis, attacker Romain Del Castillo and midfielder Jonas Martin, who are all out injured.

Injured: Alfred Gomis, Romain Del Castillo, Jonas Martin, Daniele Rugani, Serhou Guirassy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Marseille will be without Serbian winger Nemanja Radonjic and Jordan Amavi. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Morgan Sanson.

Injured: Nemanja Radonjic, Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: Morgan Sanson

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Marseille Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Sain, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Faitout Maouassa, Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Clement Grenier, Jeremy Doku, M'Baye Niang, Adrien Truffert

Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo, Boubacar Kamara, Valentin Rongier, Pape Gueye, Michael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto

Rennes vs Marseille Prediction

Rennes sit eighth in the league table. They are yet to replicate last season's form, which saw them qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Rennes have a talented young squad, including Eduardo Camavinga and Jeremy Doku, and they will be key to the team's successes.

Marseille, on the other hand, are on a winning run. The likes of Florian Thauvin continue to be crucial for Andre Villas-Boas' side. They sit fourth in the league table, two points behind league leaders Lille with two games in hand.

Marseille are looking good, and another win here seems likely.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Marseille

