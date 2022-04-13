Rennes vs Monaco Prediction and Betting tips | 15th April 2022

Rennes entertain Monaco at Roazhon Park in a crucial game to secure a top-four spot in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The hosts have been undefeated in league fixtures since their 1-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in February and continued their winning ways with an impressive 3-2 win at Reims on Saturday.

They were eliminated from the UEFA Europa Conference League last month and, with only league fixtures to focus on, they'll be hoping to retain their third place in the league standings.

Monaco have made it three wins in a row, starting with an impressive 3-0 win against PSG last month. They secured a 2-1 win against Troyes last time around and will be looking to record their first win in their trip to northwest France since 2017.

Rennes vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have locked horns 64 times across all competitions so far. The Monégasques enjoy a 36-16 lead in wins while 12 games have ended in draws.

Rennes have enjoyed a fruitful spell this season and are the second-highest scoring side in the competition with 67 goals, only trailing league leaders PSG by three goals.

No team have scored more goals from set-pieces (15) this season in Ligue 1 than Rennes, while Monaco have scored the fewest goals from set-pieces in the league (4).

The hosts have recorded more shots on goal than any other side in the division (5.6 per game).

Rennes have scored in all but one of their home games in the league this season. Monaco, on the other hand, have scored just a third of their goals in their travels.

All but one game at home for Rennes have produced conclusive results and the hosts have won 10 in the last 12 instances, so they have the upper hand here.

While both sides have been good in front of the goal, they have very different defensive approaches, with the visiting side leading the league in terms of tackles (19.8 per game) while Les Rennais have attempted the fewest tackles this term (14.4 per game).

Rennes vs Monaco Prediction

The game will see two of the league's top-scorers in Wissam Ben Yedder and Martin Terrier in action against one another, with both of them having 18 goals to their name. Both sides are enjoying one of their best spells in the league at the moment and will be keen to maintain their unbeaten streak.

The home side are unbeaten against the visitors at Friday's venue since 2017 and have 11 wins at home this season, including five in a row since January. The trio of Terrier, Benjamin Bourigeaud, and Gaetan Laborde look to be in good touch at the moment and should be able to put in another eye-catching performance here.

Monaco will be buoyed by their three wins in a row but are not expected to cause too many problems for the in-form hosts. The game is expected to be a high-scoring affair but it should end in a win for the hosts.

Prediction: Rennes 3-2 Monaco

Rennes vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Martin Terrier to score anytime - Yes (The 25-year-old has four goals in the last three Ligue 1 outings for the hosts)

Tip 5: Rennes to concede in the second half - Yes (The hosts have conceded eight of their last nine goals in the final 45 minutes of the game)

