Rennes vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Rennes invite Nantes to Roazhon Park on Sunday as Ligue 1 action continues in France over the weekend.

In the first Derby de la Bretagne of the season, both clubs will be eager to earn a win.

Both teams have avoided a loss in their opening two fixtures of the campaign, with Rennes playing two back-to-back 1-1 draws. Brest equalized in injury time last time around to snatch a point from that game.

After a 1-1 draw in their season opener at Monaco, Nantes recorded a commanding 2-0 win over Metz last Sunday. The visiting side are fifth in the standings while Rennes find themselves 11th with two points.

🔜 𝗟𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘆



La billetterie pour #srfcfcn est ouverte, vous avez jusqu'à jeudi 17h00 pour réserver vos places (10€) 👇 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) August 17, 2021

Rennes vs Nantes Head-to-Head

The two rivals have gone head-to-head 59 times across all competitions. Though Nantes have historically been the dominant side in the fixture, Rennes have enjoyed an upper hand in their recent encounters.

A total of 26 games have ended in wins for the visiting side while 18 games have gone Rennes' way. The spoils have been shared 15 times in this fixture.

They last squared off in Ligue 1 action in April at Sunday's venue. The hosts recorded a 1-0 win thanks to Martin Terriers' second-half goal.

Rennes form guide (Ligue 1): D-D

Nantes form guide (Ligue 1): W-D

Rennes vs Nantes Team News

Rennes

There are no fresh injury concerns for the home side. Jeremy Gelin and Jonas Martin continue to be on the sidelines on account of ACL and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Jeremy Gelin, Jonas Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes

Randal Kolo Muani became the latest casualty for the visiting side after suffering a calf injury in the 2-0 win over Metz. Anthony Limbombe, Kalifa Coulibaly and Wylan Cyprien remain on the sidelines on account of injuries.

Injured: Randal Kolo Muani, Anthony Limbombe, Kalifa Coulibaly, Wylan Cyprien

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Nantes Predicted XI

Stade Rennais Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Hamari Traore, Loic Bade, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling; Lesley Ugochukwu, Eduardo Camavinga, Flavien Tait; Jeremy Doku, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Martin Terrier

Nantes Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alban Lafont; Fabio, Nicolas Pallois, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Sebastien Corchia; Pedro Chirivella, Andrei Girotto, Roli Pereira de Sa; Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas; Renaud Emond

Rennes vs Nantes Prediction

Any derby game makes for a great watch. Nantes head into the match after recording their first win of the season last time around. Rennes are yet to hit top gear and might struggle against Les Canaries.

We expect Nantes to secure a narrow away win.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Nantes

