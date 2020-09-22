Report: Barcelona make official contact with Ajax over Sergino Dest; Bayern Munich remain favourites to sign him

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly made official contact with Ajax to sign American full-back Sergino Dest.

Ajax director Marc Overmars has reportedly outlined what the Dutch side want for a transfer to be completed, but according to De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij, Barcelona are still looking at whether it will be possible to meet those terms.

The report states that Barcelona find themselves in a precarious financial position right now, and that could be a factor in Bayern Munich eventually ending up with the signature of Dest during this transfer window.

Barcelona are currently reportedly bound by strict financial constraints, due to a support package that they have been provided, to manage their financial health during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a package that has been given to several La Liga clubs during the recent months by the Spanish state. It has been agreed that all the clubs who availed the package, may only complete a transfer as long as they make enough money to fund that transfer.

It is due to these constraints that Barcelona have not yet been able to complete the transfer of Memphis Depay from Lyon.

Arturo Vidal has left the club, and Luis Suarez is set to follow suit, with Nelson Semedo also set for a medical at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sergino Dest set for Barcelona or Bayern Munich

Ajax are set to let Sergino Dest leave this summer

According to the report from De Telegraaf, Ajax are resigned to losing Dest this summer, considering the profile of the clubs interested in him. Dest was only on the bench for the first two Eredivisie games, with reports suggesting that Erik ten Hag made the decision so that Dest didn't pick up an injury that could have potentially ruined a transfer for him.

Ajax gave Dest an offer of a new contract last summer, but that approach was rejected by the player himself.

Ajax are said to want in the region of €25m from any club that intends to buy Dest this summer. That is likely to be Bayern Munich, who agreed a deal for a similar fee last week, which saw Thiago Alcantara swap Munich for Liverpool.

The financial situation right now means that Bayern are currently favourites to pull off the signing of Dest, but Ronald Koeman is still hoping for a late twist, that could enable Barcelona to sign him.