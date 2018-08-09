Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Report: Manchester City star set to leave the club after debuting last year 

Saurav
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.97K   //    09 Aug 2018, 10:15 IST

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Pep Guardiola

What's the story?

According to Sky Sports and other media outlets, Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to leave the club for Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In case you didn't know...

Zinchenko is a Ukrainian footballer who plays for Manchester City in the Premier League and was signed from Russian football club FC Ufa.

He made his debut for City in October 2017 in a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup and went on to make 14 appearances for the City first team in their title-winning season.

The heart of the matter

Various reports suggested that Wolverhampton have been chasing the City attacker-cum-full back for several weeks and a deal was agreed and have been trying to push through a deal.

The City player impressed in the league, playing as a left-back having got his chance after injuries to Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph. Now, with both the preferred left-backs returning to full fitness and despite earning praises from the manager Pep Guardiola himself, City are willing to let him go.

If reports are to be believed, Wolves have agreed on a fee of £16 million and are in talks with the player over personal terms.

Transfer probability/rating: 8/10

Many reliable news outlets have confirmed that the deal is to go through.

Video

What's next?

After securing promotion to the Premier League, Wolves have been busy in the transfer market and have completed a number of signings, including a club record £18 million signing of Adama Traore from Middlesbrough and £5 million Joao Moutinho from Monaco.

They also brought in top class goalkeeper Rui Patricio after his contract was terminated at Sporting Lisbon, and Mexico international Raul Jimenez on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The addition of the versatile Zinchenko will only strengthen the already strong squad and they will be looking to claim a position at the middle of the table at the end of the season.

