Report: PSG star agrees Barcelona move

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
347   //    19 Dec 2018, 02:07 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has agreed a transfer to Barcelona. The French outlet further claims that there are significant chances of the 23-year-old lining up against Lyon in the last-16 of the Champions League, indicating that the move could materialize in the upcoming winter transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Adrien Rabiot's contract with PSG ends at the end of the season and both the parties have been unable to agree a new deal.

The France international has also been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool for quite some time, but Barcelona are in pole position to secure his services.

The heart of the matter...

Adrien Rabiot is Ernesto Valverde's long-held target and was being closely pursued by La Liga champions in the summer transfer window of 2018. A major overhaul took place after the departures of Iniesta and Paulinho and Valverde was keen to bring in Rabiot as a part of that.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique confirmed yesterday that Rabiot would be leaving the club.

"At this point, no (he won't be staying)," Henrique told Yahoo Sport.

"It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player.

"The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season, ie at the end of his contract.

"For the player, this will have a very clear consequence: he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period."

Thomas Tuchel, PSG manager, also commented on Rabiot's future at Parc des Princes at the press conference yesterday.

"He did not say yes to PSG," said Tuchel.

"And as a result of that, everything is possible.

“Like you say, it was necessary and important for me, for us, to sign a number 6 for our team this summer. Now we are in winter and it is the same thing."

Rumor rating: 7/10

Le Parisien is a reliable source when it comes to transfer news and stories related to French clubs.

Video

What's next?

The winter transfer window is almost upon us and Rabiot's transfer saga would be something to look forward to. He would certainly be a valuable recruit for La Blaugrana.

