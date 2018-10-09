×
Report: Real Madrid to Target £110m-rated  Premier League Star in January Transfer Window

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Rumors
913   //    09 Oct 2018, 16:12 IST

Will Florentino Perez make Eden Hazard his next Galactico signing at Real Madrid?
Will Florentino Perez make Eden Hazard his next Galactico signing at Real Madrid?

What's the story?

According to a Spanish Radio Network Cadena SER, Real Madrid plan to test Chelsea's resolve and target Eden Hazard in the January transfer window. The Belgian forward had previously claimed that he would love to make a move to the LaLiga giants.

Real Madrid have struggled to score goals this season and the report says the club want to take advantage of his precarious contract situation at Stamford Bridge to negotiate a mid-season transfer.

In case you didn't know...

The 27-year-old Blues star currently leads the Premier League Golden Boot race with 7 goals to his name. Hazard also has 3 assists so far. He has contributed to a goal every 57 minutes so far, starting six games and coming on as a substitute twice.

Hazard has found a new lease of life under new manager Maurizio Sarri who he feels is a breath of fresh air after Antonio Conte's defensive-minded tactics saw the Blues score the least number of goals among the top six clubs last season.

Also read: Eden Hazard considers Real Madrid move as Chelsea contract winds down 

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid did not replace Cristiano Ronaldo with another Galactico signing after the Portuguese forward moved to Juventus for a £99m fee this summer. The club's record goalscorer had been the top goalscorer in every season since 2010.

However, since his exit, Real have struggled to get on the scoresheet - especially in recent games with both Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale struggling. Los Blancos have failed to score in their last four fixtures in all competitions.

Their dip in form has seen them drop to fourth in the standings. Although they are only two points off the top, there has been criticism from many corners because they have not taken advantage of Barcelona's drop in form (three draws and a loss in their last four league fixtures).

New coach Julen Lopetegui usually plays a 4-3-3 and Hazard would replace Marco Asensio if he came into the squad. Asensio has struggled to score too, scoring just 1 goal in 764 minutes.

Rumour Rating/Probability: 5/10

Hazard's current contract ends in 2020 and he is currently valued at around £110m. However, Chelsea are in the driving seat here.

They are in the title race this season and will be reluctant to sell their key player in January. With Hazard enjoying his new role under Sarri, he could see out the season even if he has the opportunity to play in the Champions League for Real Madrid in the knockout stages if they qualify.

Video: The best of Eden Hazard this season

What's next?

This may also be a move by Real Madrid to lay the groundwork for a summer transfer. Hazard's head has already been turned, judging by his quotes.

"It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon." - Eden Hazard on a potential move to Real Madrid

Hazard saw his former Chelsea teammate Thibaut Courtois move to Real Madrid before he entered the final year of his contract. He may follow the same route as his international teammate in the summer of 2019.

La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Raumdeuter in Bengaluru traffic living life a quarter tank at a time.
