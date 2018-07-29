Report: Vidal Has Reportedly Agreed to Terms Over Inter Milan Transfer

What's the rumor?

Bayern Munich is one of the best teams in the world right now. They have a scintillating first team and it is really difficult for anyone to get a look into the Bavarian side. In their roster, among other departments, their midfield is the one that seems to be fully packed and they are forced to leave out players from the first team who could easily walk into the starting lineup of other top teams. One such player on his way out is Chilean midfielder, Arturo Vidal.

Arturo Vidal reportedly on his way to Inter Milan

Latest reports from Caciomercato have emerged, claiming that Arturo Vidal has confirmed his desire to move to the Italy capital and make his much-awaited return to the Serie A. The fee involved in this deal has not yet been released by the papers as they are still waiting for official confirmation from trusted sources.

In case you didn’t know...

Arturo Vidal moved to Bayern from Juventus in a deal that turned heads as Bayern then had a midfield with the likes of Muller, Xabi, and Vidal. This trio sent chills down the spine of the opposition and undoubtedly dominated the Bundesliga and reached the semi-final fo the Champions league in Vidal's first season.

The heart of the matter

Arturo Vidal has been staring at the exit door at Bayern for quite some time now as the Bundesliga giants keep buying new midfielders to bolster their squad. He is currently 30 years old and has decided not to be at Munich to fight for his place and rather go to a club where he will have a guarantee of playing time.

Vidal was linked with moves to Chelsea and Arsenal when news broke out that he is looking to leave the Allianz Arena but reportedly has instead opted for a return to the Serie A. Inter Milan fans will be able to feast their eyes on a midfield partnership of Radja Nainggolan and Arturo Vidal. Both veteran players of the Serie A and have loads of experience. Forget the arrival of Ronaldo at Juventus, it will be a huge task for Juventus to get the ball to Ronaldo past this midfield combo.

Rumor probability: 9/10

Calciomercato is a reliable source and it looks like we will see the partnership of Nainggolan and Vidal.