Reports: AC Milan submit massive €60m bid for Chilean superstar

Milan are in need of a forward and midfielder, and are willing to double salaries

AC Milan - Serie A

What's the story?

Bayern Munich superstar Arturo Vidal has emerged as the latest target for cash-rich AC Milan, according to television reports in Chile, as well as reports in the Italian press. The Rossoneri are willing to part with a mammoth €60 million for Vidal's services, although Bayern Munich are unlikely to part with the player. Thus, Milan are hoping that a massive salary increase would tempt the Chilean midfielder into forcing through a move, especially since the Bundesliga giants are well-stocked in midfield and could accept a huge fee for a player who's turned 30.

Also Read: Bundesliga 2017/18: How Bayern Munich could line up this season

In case you didn't know...

Vidal came over to Europe as a 20-year-old, leaving Chilean side Colo-Colo for Bayer Leverkusen, before moving to Juventus in 2011. Having won multiple trophies with the Bianconeri, Vidal left for Bayern Munich in 2015, with the Bavarians parting with €37 million to bring the Chilean back to the Bundesliga. Vidal has made 91 appearances for Bayern so far, racking up 16 goals and 16 assists to become one of their most important players in midfield.

The heart of the matter

Bayern haven't offered Vidal improved terms after he joined the club, which means that the Chilean still has 2 years left to go on his contract. AC Milan are hoping to cash in on the Bavarian side's wage structure, by offering a salary increase that would effectively double the €150,000 that Vidal currently earns.

Milan have already broken the record for the most money spent by any Serie A side in the transfer window, having already made 10 signings so far. Manager Vincenzo Montella wants Vidal to partner Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie in an entirely new midfield, while also being in the market for a forward, now that Carlos Bacca has left for Villarreal.

Bayern are naturally reluctant to let Vidal leave, but the Chilean is reportedly unsettled thanks to the arrival of record signing Corentin Tolisso. AC Milan will face competition from Inter Milan and Liverpool for the Chilean's signature, although they are unlikely to match the wage offer of the Rossoneri.

Also Read: Arturo Vidal beats Alexis Sanchez to win the Chile Footballer of the Year award

Video:

Author's Take:

Having turned 30 in May, Vidal will be hoping for a long contract that will offer him a nice pay rise. The Chilean isn't showing any signs of slowing down and would walk into any midfield in the world. Bayern are a very fiscally prudent side, and if AC Milan walk in with silly money, that offer would be hard to turn down, especially since they already have the Chilean's replacement in Tolisso.