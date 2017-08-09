Reports: After Neymar, PSG set to make insane bid for Kylian Mbappe

PSG are determined to add more starpower.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 09 Aug 2017, 17:23 IST

Mbappe has a big decision to make.

What's the story?

PSG are eyeing European domination and a lack of funds will not prove to be an impediment to their ambition as they are now set to make a stunning €140m (+ €30m add-ons) bid for AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, according to CulturePSG.

The Ligue 1 giants who broke the transfer record to prise Neymar away from Barcelona want the best talent in the market to bolster their ranks and are set to hijack Real Madrid's move for the renowned teenager who'll turn 19 this December.

Real have been trying to sign Mbappe and it was even rumoured that the clubs had reached an agreement for a short while before the Ligue 1 champions rubbished all claims.

In case you didn't know...

PSG broke the bank and then some to land Neymar in a stunning £196m deal. The deal has seen Barcelona being spurred to action in the transfer market.

Real Madrid were frontrunners in the race for Mbappe but now the reports are suggesting that the youngster prefers a move to Paris to link up with Neymar.

However, following the speculations revolving around Gareth Bale and his imminent departure in order to make way for Mbappe, Real seem to have decided to stick with the Welshman and give him his due.

Also read: Why it's time for Real Madrid to sacrifice Cristiano Ronaldo

The heart of the matter

Mbappe's eye-popping exploits for AS Monaco domestically and in the Champions League won him plaudits and admirers including several of the European giants. He had been linked with a move to Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and even Barcelona.

Barcelona have moved on to trying to secure the services of Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Arsenal and City have seemingly cooled off their interest.

PSG now want the talismanic 18-year-old to further fortify their attack which already features big names like Neymar, Edison Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler.

In the 2016/17 campaign, Mbappe raked in 26 goals for the Ligue 1 champions across all competitions. His pace, immaculate skills on the ball and his composure in front of goal is a combination that the European stalwarts are desperate to plonk in their team.

Mbappe wants a first team spot and Madrid will find it difficult to provide him that with Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo and Isco in their ranks. PSG will also face a similar problem in case they ultimately sign Mbappe and it is likely that Di Maria could be on his way out.

Also read: Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill

Video

Author's take

Mbappe scored six goals for AS Monaco in the Champions League and was at the centre of enabling their free goalscoring habit. If the deal materializes, Mbappe will become the second most expensive player in the world and it will be interesting to see how the teenager handles the amount of pressure that comes with such a hefty price tag.

AS Monaco are unlikely to sell Mbappe to their direct rivals. They have already lost out on more than a handful of their best players after the European giants came to raid their ranks. The current Ligue 1 champions will have to pull off some shockers in the month of August to keep up in case Mbappe leaves.

Also read: Bale: I don't need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay