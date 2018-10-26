Reports: Alexis Sanchez eyeing a move to European giants in January

Alexis Sanchez reportedly looking for a new club

What's the story?

According to various English outlets, it seems Alexis Sanchez is desperate to move out of Manchester United. Daily Mail reports he wants a change in his scenery and leave as quickly as in the January Transfer Window.

Although the summer transfer window is closed now in Europe's top five leagues, reports are emerging that Alexis Sanchez's representatives are already on their way to Paris to plan his escape.

In case you didn't know..

The superstar from Chile joined Manchester United from Arsenal in January but has found it immensely difficult to find his feet in his new club. He is yet to replicate the form from his Arsenal days and things are not getting better after each game week.

It is also shocking how he scored just three goals since joining United and it's no wonder that his manager, Jose Mourinho and even the players have lost their trust in him. His confidence seems to be in an all-time low as he has managed to start only five games this season.

Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes Sanchez has had ‘complications’ with Mourinho since arriving at Old Trafford. Alexis Sanchez has reportedly fixed his mind on moving to the French Capital as soon as possible.

The heart of the matter

There is little doubt that Ligue 1 giants, PSG, are one of those clubs who can afford a player like Alexis Sanchez due to his high wage. Alexis Sanchez hopes his £500,000-a-week wages won't be a problem for them.

Paris Saint- Germain are also struggling to find a way to dominate in Europe. Although they have enough star players in their ranks, they need someone experienced and hardworking to keep them going. Here's where the ex Barcelona and Arsenal player comes in handy.

Although there is no shortage of funds, FFP's ( Financial Fair Play) ongoing investigation can be a problem. PSG needs to tread carefully even with all their funds else they may find themselves banned from doing any transfer for a period of time just like the Madrid clubs in recent years.

Rumour Rating : 5/10

Reports in England suggest that Alexis Sanchez has already expressed his interest to his close friends. His representatives are also reportedly in Paris discussing this early January swoop but it would be interesting to see how much Manchester United wants to let their man go.

Given that PSG already have FFP dangling over their heads and the fact that the reports are emerging from a source that isn't the most reliable one, it is likely that Alexis Sanchez will stay in Manchester.

What's next?

Manchester United invested a lot when they took Sanchez away from Arsenal. The United faithful would be hoping that the former Gunner gets his old form back and starts banging those goals in.