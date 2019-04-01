Reports: Ander Herrera has agreed to a pre-contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Ander Herrera is set to wave goodbye to Old Trafford this summer

What's the story?

The Daily Record have reported that Ander Herrera has agreed to a pre-contract deal with Paris Saint-Germain. With speculation about Herrera's exit rampant right now, this news won't come as a shock to those who have followed it, but it will certainly be disappointing for Manchester United fans.

In case you didn't know...

Ander Herrera's contract was due to expire this summer after United's vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, chose to activate a year-long extension on Herrera's contract, rather than negotiating a new deal.

The Spaniard was supposedly asking for £200,000-per-week but United refused, declaring that the highest they were prepared to go was £170,000-per-week, £50,000 more than what he was being paid already.

With PSG's Qatari owners on hand to pump cash into the club whenever they need it, tempting Herrera to Paris was probably a very easy task indeed. There's no doubt that they would be able to meet Herrera's wage demands and so this switch had been on the cards for some time.

The heart of the matter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did want Herrera to remain at the club as he viewed him as an important squad player, but with the Spaniard being featured less and less, the United hierarchy wouldn't have been able to justify paying a back-up option £200,000-per-week.

Alongside the wage hike, Herrera wanted promises that he would play more, but that obviously wasn't something United to commit to with the summer coming up, as they could bring in a world-class player to fill the role Herrera currently occupies.

Rumour rating: 9/10

Speculation surrounding Ander Herrera's contract woes had been rife for weeks, and with time to renew his deal quickly running out, many fans have already accepted that he was bound to leave.

What's next?

Manchester United are set to play Wolves away from home tomorrow, so their main focus will be on picking up three points.

