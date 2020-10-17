Reports: Antoine Griezmann 'thinks' Barcelona would struggle without him 

Antoine Griezmann reportedly thinks that Barcelona would struggle to perform without him, as he continues to be linked with a move away from the Camp Nou.

The France international only completed a mega-money move to the Blaugrana last year but he struggled for form and had a largely forgettable debut season with the Catalan giants.

This has seen Antoine Griezmann linked with a move away from Barcelona, with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs said to be linked with the forward. He is said to be open to a move to the Parc des Princes but is content with remaining at Barcelona for the time being.

However, despite his struggles, the 28-year-old is confident that he can turn things around, and according to OKDiario, the France international believes that the La Liga side will struggle if he leaves Camp Nou.

The veracity of this thought remains up for debate but what cannot be argued is that Griezmann is a quality player who has the potential to unlock any defence on his day. However, the problem has been his inability to showcase his talents and abilities on a regular basis.

Antoine Griezmann and his quest to make a mark at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has struggled for form at Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann is one of the best players in the world and it was for this reason that Barcelona forked out the sum of €120m to complete his purchase from Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

Things have hardly gone to plan in the last year, though, and the former Real Sociedad man has cut a frustrated and isolated figure for most of his Barcelona career.

Griezmann scored just 15 goals from 48 matches in all competitions in his first season at Camp Nou and this is a far cry from the numbers he posted with Atletico or with the France national team.

A major reason for the low returns is that Antoine Grezmann is played out of position, shunted to the right of attack while Lionel Messi occupies his preferred position through the middle.

The French national appeared to take a swipe at Ronald Koeman after starring for his country through the middle in their victory over Croatia. However, the Barcelona manager responded by saying every player should make the most of the opportunities given to them.

Antoine Griezmann is yet to open his account for the season and the fact that three different managers have failed to get the best out of him is alarming.

For as long as Messi remains at Camp Nou, he will always be given preference in the free role and the onus is on Antoine Griezmann to step up to the plate out wide.