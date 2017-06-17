Reports: Antonio Conte preparing £250m squad overhaul at Chelsea

Conte has a number of targets lined up.

Conte is set to be rewarded with a huge transfer budget

What’s the story?

With reports regarding Antonio Conte’s uneasiness with the Chelsea board all over the media yesterday, the club has reportedly issued the Italian a whopping £250m to help him acquire the players he thinks best for his team.

After a sedate start to the transfer window, it was earlier reported that Conte was on the verge of considering his future at the Stamford Bridge outfit but the Chelsea board has remained calm throughout this saga and have now granted the gaffer a war chest to procure reinforcements.

In case you didn’t know...

Bakayoko could be Chelsea’s first signing

Conte had a terrific start to his first season in England, leading Chelsea to Premier League glory. Not only did the club go on a 13 game winning streak but they also registered the highest number of wins by a team in a season (30) proving yet again that they are a force to reckon with. But, the added advantage of not playing a continental tournament worked in the Blues’ favour on their way to the title.

This factor has played on Conte’s mind and he is reportedly concerned about the depth in his squad as Chelsea prepare to defend their league title while competing for glory in Europe.

The heart of the matter

Everton and Chelsea have reportedly agreed on a deal for Lukaku

Chelsea have reportedly agreed terms with Romelu Lukaku and Tiemoue Bakayoko but are still in the hunt to strengthen their defensive options for the upcoming season with Juventus full-back Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. Juventus are playing hardball with Chelsea and they might have to look elsewhere but with the kind of financial strength the Blues possess, anything is possible in the current market.

The club are set to announce their new kit deal with Nike by the beginning of July and Conte will look to wrap up the deals before they unveil their new kits for the upcoming season. Reports have also suggested that Chelsea have agreed on two transfers but are waiting for the Adidas sponsorship deal to run out so that they can bring in the players along with the new kits.

What’s next?

Chelsea have made a £55m bid for Alex Sandro

Chelsea seem to have given the green light to Conte to go on a spending spree in the summer and we expect a few deals to go through in the coming weeks.

Author’s take

Chelsea would ideally need at least three out of the four signings mentioned above if they are to sustain a challenge in Europe and on the domestic front.