Reports: Chelsea favourites to land £42 million-rated midfielder

This signing would make Chelsea Champions League contenders.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 17 Jun 2017, 11:35 IST

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will be over the moon if he secures this signing

What’s the story?

Premier League champions Chelsea are the favourites to land Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, despite interest from Manchester United and Manchester City. Metro claims that the Blues launched a £27 million bid for the French international earlier which was rejected by Monaco as they value him at around £42 million.

However, Chelsea will reportedly not back down and are set to come up with another offer for the player as Antonio Conte looks to revamp his squad ahead of the next season.

In case you didn’t know...

Tiemoue Bakayoko in the Champions League clash against Manchester City

Bakayoko came through the youth ranks of Stade Rennes and made the B team in 2012 before being promoted to the senior team the next year. He attracted interest from Monaco who signed the player for around £7 million.

The 22-year-old has thrived in his role as a defensive midfielder, making more interceptions per 90 minutes than fellow Frenchman and Chelsea’s, N’Golo Kante, and Manchester United’s Michael Carrick.

49 - Tiémoué Bakayoko has made 49 interceptions in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other Monaco players. International. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 18, 2017

The heart of the matter

The lack of signings by Chelsea has led Conte to become frustrated with the club, even raising doubts about his future. He would be desperate to bring Bakayoko to Stamford Bridge, as he seeks to build a solid squad to compete on all fronts next season.

Also read: Reports: Chelsea table €60 million bid for Serie A defender

Monaco, however, want nothing less than £42 million for the Frenchman and are under no pressure to sell him. United and City also have Bakayoko on their wishlists, but the Monaco star has his heart set on a move to West London and will most likely end up snubbing offers from other parties.

Video

Author’s take

Bakayoko would fit perfectly in Chelsea’s squad and link very well with Kante. But his transfer depends on how far Chelsea are willing to go to get him.

Monaco currently face the prospect of losing many of their star players and will try their best to retain Bakayoko in order to challenge in Champions League and Ligue 1 next season.