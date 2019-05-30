Reports: Antonio Conte to be Inter Milan's next manager and will sign a deal next week

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 30 May 2019, 01:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The ex-Chelsea boss is set to take over at Inter

What’s the story?

Antonio Conte is set to take over as Inter Milan's new manager and will be signing the contract next week. The former Chelsea manager will return to management a year since parting ways with the London based club.

In case you didn’t know...

Antonio Conte and Giuseppe Marotta have worked together previously when the former managed Juventus before leaving them for the Italian national team and then Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Antonio Conte is set to be Inter Milan's new manager. The former Chelsea boss will replace Luciano Spaletti despite the latter securing a UEFA Champions League qualification in back-to-back Serie A seasons via a fourth place finish this term.

Conte will sign a 3-year contract that will keep the the Italian at the club until June 2022 and will earn a sum of around € 12 million.

Leroy sane? — Amro 🇵🇸 (@amrobayern) May 26, 2019

It is being reported that the former Chelsea boss will put pen to paper and will sign an official contract next week. The same report also suggests that he will be travelling with club's CEO Marotta to watch the UEFA Champions League final that is set to be played in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Conte, alongside Inter Milan, was being linked with Juventus and AS Roma. The 49-year-old has already managed the Turin based club and speculations started increasing since the time the Bianconeri announced that the club has parted ways with Massimiliano Allegri.

Meanwhile Claudio Ranieri's departure from Roma caused a stir but Inter Milan have snapped up their man.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how the Juventus fans and players react to Conte joining their league rivals as he has a glittering past with the Old Lady and they will not be very pleased by the actions of their former manager.