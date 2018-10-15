×
Reports: Barcelona star could face 12 years jail time after fight with Turkish pop star

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
1.16K   //    15 Oct 2018, 21:31 IST

Arda Turan (front row, second from left) is a Barcelona player who is currently on loan
What's the story?

Over the weekend, videos of a fight between Barcelona star, Arda Turan, and a Turkish pop star, Berkay Sahin, went viral online. Turan is currently on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir after failing to cement a place for himself at Barcelona.

The fight was believed to have started after Turan made provocative remarks about Sahin's wife, Ozlem Ada Sahin at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey. Now according to latest reports from The Daily Star, Turin could face up to 12 years in prison for the altercation.

In case you didn't know...

This isn't the first time Turan has gotten himself caught up in a mess. Earlier this year, Turan attacked an assistant referee during a Turkish Super League match, and was subsequently fined £7,000 and banned for 16 matches - a record of sorts.

Last year, he was ostracized from the Turkish National Team after assaulting a Turkish sports journalist, both physically and verbally, on a flight.

The heart of the matter

The fight with Berkay Sahin reportedly occurred at a nightclub in an upmarket neighborhood in Istanbul, where Turan allegedly provoked Sahin's wife.

In response, Sahin is believed to have sent his wife home immediately after, seeking to settle the situation with Turan man to man.

As the situation escalated rapidly, Turan reportedly punched Sahin in the face, breaking his nose, causing the artist to go to a hospital for surgery. Turan is said to have followed the pop star to the hospital with a gun.

Upon reaching the hospital, Turan reportedly gave Sahin a gun and said,

"I didn't know she is your wife.
"I'm sorry, just kill me".

Video: Footage of the fight released by a Turkish TV station

What's next?

Turan has reportedly been extensively questioned, and has also given an official statement to the authorities. While several reports claim that he could be sent to jail for a substantial period, these rumours are yet to be officially confirmed.

As far as his Barcelona career is concerned, he has reportedly been told that he can leave Barcelona on a permanent basis.

