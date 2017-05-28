Reports: Arsenal and Chelsea battle for top Serie A striker

Belotti could be seen in an Arsenal or a Chelsea shirt next season.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 28 May 2017, 22:13 IST

Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has also compared him to former Italian striker Christian Vieri

What’s the story?

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has had a stunning season which has caught the attention of Europe’s elite clubs. The 23-year-old has been linked with clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. However, the clubs from London appear to be vehement in the race to land the Italian forward.

In case you didn’t know...

Belotti has been lethal in front of goal this season, banging in 27 goals in 35 appearances. The Italian international is known for his inch perfect finishing and is also deadly in the air. In addition to his attacking prowess, he also contributes to the defence.

Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has also compared him to former Italian striker Christian Vieri. Belotti finished third in the Serie A Golden Boot race, only behind Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Napoli’s Dries Mertens.

The heart of the matter

The forward, who is known as The Rooster because of his trademark celebration, could be seen in London next season as both Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to pay his £85 million release clause. However, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte also has Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku on his transfer shortlist.

Conte’s main aim is to bring back the ex-Chelsea man. The Gunners reportedly tried to sign the Torino No-9 in January but their £56 million offer was snubbed by Torino.

Also Read: Scout Report: Andrea Belotti, Torino's 23-year-old striker who has taken Serie A by storm

What’s next?

While the London clubs are preparing to grab the striker this transfer window, the Italian clubs are not far behind. Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are also ready to splash the cash for him.

The ex-Palermo player has many elite clubs chasing him. However, Arsenal seem to be leading the race with Chelsea and Manchester United closing on as well.

Author’s take

One of Europe’s hottest properties, Belotti is sure to receive an offer from the two clubs. While Chelsea are unsure whether their forward Diego Costa will stay at Stamford Bridge next season, Arsenal may have finally found their man. With Belotti in their squad, the Gunners can finally get rid of their striker troubles.

With his fiery form, Belotti is ready for a big club move this summer. The Premier League champions or the FA Cup winners – who will he choose next season? That is the million-dollar question.