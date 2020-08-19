Arsenal are on the brink of completing a move for Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey, as per reports in Ghana.

The African star has been one of the most impressive midfielders in LaLiga Santander for a few seasons now, combining his brilliant technique and intelligence with his athletic physique. Partey is precisely the sort of midfielder that could add a layer of quality to Arsenal's weak and relatively susceptible defence.

With Arsenal also looking to strengthen other areas of the pitch, it has been unclear whether they would have been able to afford a move for their priority target. However, that might not appear to be the case anymore.

Arsenal's Partey move set to be announced by end of August

Thomas Partey in action for Atletico Madrid

As per Football Ghana, Arsenal are very close to sealing the signature of the 27-year-old, and the move could be announced by the end of August.

Partey is said to have a €50m release clause in his contract at Atletico Madrid, which Arsenal were unwilling to pay earlier on. Atleti were insistent on his release clause being paid in full, and resisted Arsenal's attempts to offer players in exchange for Partey. The Gunners were reportedly willing to offer them multiple players for the Rojiblancos' midfield lynchpin.

Thomas Partey's game by numbers vs. Barcelona:



100% take-ons completed (2/2)

100% aerial duels won (3/3)

25 duels contested

15 tackles attempted

5 tackles made

4 fouls conceded

4 recoveries

3 interceptions



At the heart of the midfield battle. pic.twitter.com/1q7T1qTPqk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 30, 2020

Should Arsenal complete the signing of Partey, it would be their second summer transfer ahead of the 2020/21 season. The North London club recently announced a move for Chelsea veteran Willian Borges, who moved to the Blues' rivals after spending the best part of a decade at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, they are also interested in the signatures of two outcasted playmakers in Philippe Coutinho and James Rodriguez. The Barcelona and Real Madrid outcasts have both been told they have no future at their clubs, due to which the South Americans are on the lookout for potential suitors.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for both, and should they manage to lure even one of the playmakers, Mikel Arteta's midfield could look vastly different in the coming year. His most creative player at the moment, Mesut Ozil, has been frozen out of the squad ahead of a widely expected departure from the Emirates.

COMPARED: Thomas Partey vs. Arsenal's midfield stat leader for the 2019/20 season. pic.twitter.com/vHxcmexPNO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 22, 2020

The signing of Partey, in particular, could have an immense impact on the midfield as the combative midfielder has displayed his qualities on multiple occasions in crunch games. The Ghanian could be a transformative signing for Arteta's midfield.

He is cultured on the ball, fearless in the tackle and most of all, is an experienced defensive midfielder who can protect the back four/three — all of which are attributes which are sure to make Arsenal's midfield a robust one.

