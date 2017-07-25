Reports: Arsenal edge closer to signing €50m winger

Arsenal are all set to complete their third signing of the summer

What's the story?

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms with AS Monaco winger, Thomas Lemar, according to multiple reports in the British press. The Gunners have agreed to part with €50 million for Lemar, after Monaco had initially asked for a staggering €90 million, but have come down in their valuation after the player reportedly made it clear that he wants to leave the club, who have already sold a number of their first-team to the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

Thomas Lemar came to the fore in the 2016/17 season for AS Monaco, being an integral component of the left wing as the Ligue 1 side won the league title and reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, playing 4209 minuted under Leonardo Jardim's management. The 21-year-old was involved in a superb 31 goals last season, with his 14 goals and 17 assists coming in just 55 appearances for the Monegasque side.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal's interest in Thomas Lemar has been long clear this summer, with the Gunners having already failed with bids of €33.5 million and €44 million. Arsene Wenger has not denied his interest in the French youngster in pre-season interviews, who is viewed as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez on the left wing.

Having signed Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac this summer, the completion of a deal for Lemar would take Arsenal's spending over €100 million this summer, which may appease fans were Alexis Sanchez to leave, despite Arsene Wenger's insistence to the contrary.

Arsenal have also been interested in bringing Riyad Mahrez to the club, but with AS Roma also circling, the Gunners believe they have a better chance of pulling off the deal for Lemar, as the player has reportedly agreed personal terms already and is keen on a move to London.

Author's Take:

Thomas Lemar for €50 million would actually represent decent value in this over-inflated transfer market. The youngster's crossing skills have become the stuff of legend in Ligue 1 and with Olivier Giroud and Alexandre Lacazette being two of the most deadly strikers in the penalty box, the French winger could be the perfect player to bring the best out of Arsenal's frontmen.

