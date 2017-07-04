5 things Thomas Lemar would bring to Arsenal

A deal seems very unlikely at this stage - but if he were to pull it off, it would be a masterstroke by Wenger.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 18:02 IST

Thomas Lemar

The transfer rumours, so far, have not brought much of a good news for Arsenal fans. Alexis Sanchez seems made up on his decision to leave Arsenal. Ozil continues to lull on a £280,000 per week contract offer. Reports have emerged that Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected outright the contract offered to him and plans to leave this summer or the next.

Amidst such gloom, the news of the impending arrival of Lacazette has been welcomed with great relief on all quarters, albeit with the lingering suspicion that he could be a proactive replacement for Sanchez. The arrival of Sead Kolasinac, even though it did not garner as much media attention, was also a shrewd signing on a free.

However, one of the more interesting links with Arsenal this summer has been the one with Thomas Lemar. Reportedly a long-term Tottenham target, the left-footed Monaco winger was subject to a £31 million bid from Arsenal last week. Monaco turned down the bid and seems adamant in their stance that Lemar is not for sale.

At this stage, a deal seems very unlikely – but if he were to pull it off, it would be quite a masterstroke by Wenger. At 21 years of age, Lemar is at a stage of his career where Wenger can polish his talents to help him become world class.

Here are 5 things Thomas Lemar would bring to Arsenal if he were to sign.

#1 Belief

It would be quite a statement if Lemar agrees to a switch to Arsenal

On the evening of May 21, 2017, as the Arsenal players trudged away from the pitch after their 3-1 win against Everton, the discontent was palpable. After 20 seasons, Arsenal had failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Thursday night football awaited a team that boasted world class talents like Ozil, Sanchez and Cech. 10 days later, Arsene Wenger signed a new contract on the back of the FA Cup win, angering the dissenting faction even more.

While giants like Chelsea (Bakoyoko), Real Madrid (Mbappe) and Manchester City (Bernardo Silva) are poaching away other Monaco stars, it would be quite a statement if Lemar agrees to switch to London from the Ligue 1 champions.

Alongside the Lacazette signing, it would send out a resounding statement about their ambitions and play its part in convincing other potential recruits to join Arsenal.