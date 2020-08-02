Reports: Arsenal eye move for LaLiga star Diego Carlos to spark defensive overhaul

Arsenal have reportedly identified Sevilla star Diego Carlos as a priority target heading into the summer, as per The Telegraph.

The newly-crowned FA Cup champions have been extremely impressive since former club legend Mikel Arteta took over the reins at the Emirates. The Spaniard, a former Manchester City assistant coach, has instilled a sense of character and identity at the club, with the FA Cup victory being a crowning moment of his efforts.

The Arsenal board are reportedly going to help invest in improving the squad, with the priority being defensive reinforcements ahead of 2020/21.

Diego Carlos being targeted by Arsenal

Carlos has been one of the most impressive defenders in LaLiga Santander

As per The Telegraph, Diego Carlos leads the list of targets for Arsenal's defensive revamp. Defence has been an area of pressing concern for the Gunners for a few seasons, both in terms of personnel as well as coaching. While Mikel Arteta has remarkably improved on the latter, he hopes that the board steps in and helps with the former.

Several Arsenal defenders' futures are up in the air, with the likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Calum Chambers possibly set to leave the club. New-recruit William Saliba is all set to don Arsenal's red in the upcoming season, and with David Luiz seemingly having turned a new corner under Arteta, the Brazilian could play a key role for Arsenal.

5 - Diego Carlos made more clearances than any other player in @LaLigaEN 2019/20 (174) and he was the only with more than 100 headed clearances in the competition (105). Titan. #OptaBestXI@SevillaFC_ENG pic.twitter.com/vuUlNSYgIL — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 21, 2020

However, a lack of depth in this area is a matter of concern for Arteta, due to which his side are on the lookout for a top-quality defender. Sevilla's Carlos has been in impeccable form this year, and is widely considered one of the most talented defenders in Spain. The 27-year-old is said to have impressed Arteta and technical director Edu, and could spark Arsenal's defensive shake-up.

However, the Gunners could face competition for Carlos as both Manchester City, and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the defender. More importantly, the feasibility could be an issue as well. Sevilla's defender is contracted to them until the summer of 2024, and reportedly also has a €75m release clause to go with that long contract.

Jules Kounde (right) has attracted interest from Real Madrid

Sevilla's stance on allowing their prized asset to leave is unclear, but some resistance could be expected, given the interest that his partner Jules Kounde has attracted. The Frenchman is on Real Madrid's radar, and Los Blancos could make a move for him this summer. Should this move go through, it is unlikely that Julen Lopetegui would allow two of his main centre-backs to depart.

Carlos himself was cryptic about a potential exit from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Speaking on the transfer rumours that have suggested he could leave, he told Onda Cero;

"There is a lot of news that comes out and that we see, but I don't know. What I think is to finish the competition as well as possible and I leave that (transfer speculation) for later. They are very serious things for me and this type of situation must be left for later. I am focused exclusively on competition and on finishing with Sevilla as well as possible."

